SC denies bail to 60-year-old ‘lady don’ in NDPS case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a 60-year-old woman in a case under the NDPS Act while stating that she (the accused) was no longer “a lady” but a “lady don”.

The apex court refused to grant bail to the woman accused in the narcotics case, as Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra remarked during the hearing that she had “lost the credibility of being a lady” due to her repeated involvement in similar offences.

A bench of Justices Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar was hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging a March 26, 2026 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had rejected the woman’s fourth bail application in connection with the crime.

Appearing for the petitioner, the counsel pleaded for leniency citing her age, and claimed she had been falsely implicated.