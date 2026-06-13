Schools to reopen on June 16: Chhattisgarh debunks viral fake letter, issues clarification

RAIPUR: The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), Chhattisgarh government, has moved swiftly to clear widespread confusion caused by a fraudulent circular circulating on social media that stated owing to "severe heatwave conditions," the summer vacation had been extended until June 30, shifting the school reopening date to July 1, 2026.

Interestingly, to manipulate the public and educational institutions, the orchestrators of the hoax copied the exact dispatch numbers (क्र./विद्या/50/शाला संचालन/2026-27/271 and 272), official letterheads, and the digital signature of the Director of Public Instruction from the genuine order issued on June 12, 2026.

Officials have confirmed that all government and private schools across the state will officially reopen for the new academic session on June 16, 2026, as originally scheduled.

The clarification came after a meticulously forged official letter went viral across WhatsApp and other digital platforms.