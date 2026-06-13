Uttarakhand taxi driver beaten, paraded with shoe garland over fare row

DEHRADUN: A taxi driver in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district was made to wear a garland of shoes allegedly after a dispute over taxi fares. A video of the incident, which took place near Devradi Bend in the Lohaghat area, has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.
According to police, the victim, a resident of Dungra Bora, had been operating a taxi service between Lohaghat and Delhi at old fare rates. The move allegedly angered some other taxi operators, who claimed that charging lower fares was affecting their business.
The driver, in his complaint, stated that despite the rise in diesel and petrol prices, he had not increased fares as he wanted to continue serving passengers at affordable rates.
“Passengers were satisfied with the old rates, and I was managing my livelihood,” he reportedly told police in his complaint.
The situation allegedly escalated on Wednesday when a group of taxi drivers stopped his vehicle near Devradi Bend. The victim alleged that he was surrounded, beaten, abused and subjected to caste-based slurs. He also claimed that the accused demanded Rs 50,000 from him.
The attackers then allegedly placed a garland of shoes around his neck and publicly humiliated him. The act was recorded on video and later circulated widely on social media, triggering anger across the region.
Taking cognisance of the matter, Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav directed immediate action. Lohaghat police have registered a case against four accused — Sohan Singh, Harish Bohra, Virendra Singh and Mohan Chandra — under relevant sections, including provisions of the SC/ST Act and the IT Act.
“The matter is being taken seriously. An investigation has been initiated and strict action will be taken as per law,” police officials said. The Superintendent of Police is personally monitoring the case.
On Thursday, a large number of people gathered at Lohaghat police station in support of the victim and demanded strict punishment for the accused. Members of the Scheduled Caste community and local residents described the incident as “inhuman” and “deeply shameful”.
“This is not just an attack on one driver; it is an assault on dignity and social justice,” said a local resident.