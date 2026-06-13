Uttarakhand taxi driver beaten, paraded with shoe garland over fare row

DEHRADUN: A taxi driver in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district was made to wear a garland of shoes allegedly after a dispute over taxi fares. A video of the incident, which took place near Devradi Bend in the Lohaghat area, has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Dungra Bora, had been operating a taxi service between Lohaghat and Delhi at old fare rates. The move allegedly angered some other taxi operators, who claimed that charging lower fares was affecting their business.

The driver, in his complaint, stated that despite the rise in diesel and petrol prices, he had not increased fares as he wanted to continue serving passengers at affordable rates.

“Passengers were satisfied with the old rates, and I was managing my livelihood,” he reportedly told police in his complaint.

The situation allegedly escalated on Wednesday when a group of taxi drivers stopped his vehicle near Devradi Bend. The victim alleged that he was surrounded, beaten, abused and subjected to caste-based slurs. He also claimed that the accused demanded Rs 50,000 from him.