FSSAI issues notices to 14 food companies over misleading ‘healthy,' ‘organic’ claims

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday issued notices to 14 food business operators (FBOs) for allegedly using misleading brand names, trade names and product claims in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The companies served notices include Emami Healthy & Tasty, Health Aid, Troovy, The Healthy Factory, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Plan B, Neuherbs, Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, Two Brothers Organic Farms, World of Organic, Storia and Iota Water.

The notices were issued for the use of terms such as "organic" and "healthy" in product names and claims. The products include bread, poha, vitamins, pizza bases, chips, oil, ghee and drinking water.

In its notice, FSSAI said, “FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception.”

Among the prominent names flagged is Emami Healthy & Tasty, the cooking oils arm of the Kolkata-based Emami Group.

FSSAI said its trade name is "likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations”.

Plan B, which markets its products as "plant based vegan", also drew the food regulator's attention for allegedly creating the impression that its products are vegan without obtaining prior approval for vegan food endorsement in its FSSAI licence. The food regulator highlighted Plan B's Cheddar Block, a cashew-based paste.

On Neuherbs, FSSAI said its ‘True Vitamin’ trade name is “misleading and does not conform to the applicable regulations”. It further said the term “True Vitamin” is neither defined nor recognised under the regulations and may mislead consumers.

The Healthy Factory's "Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread", which contains chakki fresh atta and wheat gluten, has been flagged for misleading consumers and being in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations.

Its "Zero Maida Pizza Base" product also faced similar scrutiny. FSSAI noted that the claim appears to violate applicable regulations.