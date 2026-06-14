How heat stress is impacting agricultural workers in India

Rising temperatures pose a significant threat to human health and, consequently, to work productivity, especially for informal manual laborers. Migrant laborers from eastern Indian states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha come to Delhi for manual work in Gurugram, facing challenges in maintaining their income. These labourers are mostly small and marginal farmers in their home states, seeking to supplement their income during the lean season by working in big cities to support their agricultural activities.

“Severe heat puts our bodies out of gear,” said Jagganath, a labourer and contractor from eastern Odisha, who was contracted to clean the sewage system in a high-income locality of Gurugram before the rainy season. “What five of us could finish in a week now takes us 12 days because the extreme heat is affecting our work schedule. We generally work during the early hours, but fewer working hours are impacting our income, which we need to support our farming back in the village,” he explained while resting under a Neem tree in the lane.

What Jagganath highlighted is the increasing heat stress that is silently undermining their income and health. He points out that he has not contributed to the rise in global temperatures, unlike affluent localities or wealthy countries.

A new study by the UK-based nonprofit Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has shed light on the loss of working hours on farms due to heat stress. Workers in the study's countries are losing an average of 50 days a year to heat stress, and the hours lost are increasing by 4-5 hours each year due to climate change. Alarmingly, India ranks highest in the number of work hours lost to heat.