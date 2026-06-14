India ramps up Russian crude imports in May, remains second-largest buyer globally: CREA

India was the world’s second-largest importer of Russian fossil fuels in May, bringing in an estimated 5.8 billion euros (USD 6.7 billion) worth of hydrocarbons as domestic refiners ramped up crude purchases from Moscow, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The think tank said crude oil dominated India’s imports from Russia, making up about 83 per cent of the total at 4.8 billion euros. Imports of oil products stood at 550 million euros, while coal accounted for 429 million euros.

“India's total crude import volumes recorded an 8 per cent month-on-month increase in May. This is partially explained by a 21 per cent month-on-month increase in Russian imports,” CREA noted.

Refining centres across India reported higher Russian inflows during the month. At the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, unloaded Russian crude volumes rose 36 per cent from April levels, while the Jamnagar refining complex saw a 14 per cent increase in deliveries.

State-run refiners also increased their intake after resuming Russian crude purchases earlier this year. The New Mangalore and Visakhapatnam facilities, which had stopped imports at the end of November 2025, restarted buying in March and continued procurement through May.