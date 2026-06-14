Indian seafarer dies aboard vessel at Oman port, embassy coordinates repatriation

NEW DELHI: An Indian seafarer from Tamil Nadu has died aboard a commercial vessel docked at Duqm Port in Oman, prompting calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his medical treatment and evacuation.
The deceased, Nishanth Uirthanathan, 35, was serving as Second Officer aboard MT Celestial. The Indian embassy in Muscat confirmed his death and said that he succumbed to medical complications and that efforts were underway to repatriate his remains to India.
“The embassy is in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating with all concerned stakeholders,” the mission said in a post on X, adding that arrangements were being made to send the body home “at the earliest.”
According to the embassy, it is working with the vessel’s management and local authorities to complete the necessary formalities for repatriation.
The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by Indian seafarers working on international vessels, particularly in remote maritime locations where access to emergency medical care can be limited.
The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) alleged that Uirthanathan fell ill on June 8 and died around 6 pm on June 11 after attempts to secure medical treatment and emergency evacuation were unsuccessful.
The union further claimed that his body remained onboard for nearly two days after his death and that communication services at Duqm Port were disrupted during this period.
Calling for accountability, the union has demanded a thorough inquiry into the sequence of events leading to the officer’s death, including whether timely medical assistance and evacuation procedures were adequately pursued.
While the embassy has not commented on the union's allegations, officials have said they remain engaged with all stakeholders involved in the case.
Indian diplomatic missions across the Gulf region routinely assist families of Indian workers and seafarers in cases involving medical emergencies, deaths, and repatriation. The latest incident is likely to renew discussions around healthcare access, emergency response mechanisms, and welfare protections for Indian nationals employed in the global shipping industry.
Authorities are currently completing procedures required to transport Uirthanathan’s remains to India.
Meanwhile, in a separate maritime incident highlighting the risks faced by Indian sailors in regional waters, all 14 Indian crew members aboard MSV Virat 1 were rescued after the vessel began sinking off the coast of Oman.
The rescue operation was carried out by Omani maritime authorities with support from a US Navy aircraft, which helped locate the distressed vessel and coordinate assistance. All crew members were brought to safety without reported injuries.
The two incidents have once again underscored the challenges faced by Indian seafarers working across busy shipping routes in the Arabian Sea and Gulf region.