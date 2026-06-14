Jharkhand’s Bhagaiya silk, Kuchai silk, Munda jewellery and bamboo craft receive GI tag

RANCHI: In a significant development, Jharkhand’s Bhagaiya silk, Kuchai silk, Munda jewellery and bamboo craft have been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a major achievement for the state’s traditional crafts and handloom sectors.

According to NABARD Jharkhand, the recognition is the result of years of collective effort involving producer groups, self-help groups, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), government departments, technical institutions and other stakeholders.

NABARD played a key role in identifying and documenting the unique characteristics of these products, organizing producers, strengthening value chains and facilitating the GI registration process. It described the recognition as a milestone that will help preserve Jharkhand’s cultural heritage while improving the livelihoods and market prospects of artisans and weavers.

Expressing delight over the achievement, NABARD Jharkhand Chief General Manager Deepmala Ghosh said the recognition honours the state's traditional knowledge systems, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

“The GI tag not only provides recognition and commercial value to these products but also inspires the younger generation to connect with traditional crafts,” Ghosh said.

She added that NABARD is continuously working to provide market access for these products through exhibitions, rural markets, buyer-seller meets, Saras Mela and other marketing platforms.

According to Ghosh, GI registration will strengthen branding, enhance export potential and boost tourism.

Experts believe the recognition will ensure that economic benefits from these traditional products reach the communities that have preserved these arts and traditions for generations. They said the initiative would strengthen Jharkhand’s rural economy while promoting the state's cultural identity globally.

According to experts, the GI tags awarded to Bhagaiya Silk and Kuchai Silk have brought national and international recognition to Jharkhand’s rich silk heritage. Rooted in local knowledge, traditional techniques and skills passed down through generations, these products are integral to the state's cultural identity.

They believe GI registration will safeguard their uniqueness and increase demand in both domestic and international markets.