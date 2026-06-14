Mangalsutras turn black weeks after Chhattisgarh mass wedding; brides allege fraud in Rs 15k jewellery scheme

RAIPUR: A controversy has erupted in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district in north Chhattisgarh after newly married women alleged corruption and fraud in the distribution of ornaments under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, following reports that mangalsutras given during a mass wedding allegedly turned black within weeks.

The incident relates to a mass wedding event organised under the state welfare programme, ‘Chief Minister’s Bridal Welfare Scheme’, on February 10 at the Mahamaya Temple complex in MCB district.

Around 180 economically underprivileged couples were married at the event in the presence of dignitaries, including local MLA and Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.

The celebrations, however, soon turned into outrage after several brides noticed that the mangalsutras, considered sacred symbols of marital commitment, had rapidly discoloured. Five affected women later took the ornaments to local jewellers for testing.