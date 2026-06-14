Mangalsutras turn black weeks after Chhattisgarh mass wedding; brides allege fraud in Rs 15k jewellery scheme

RAIPUR: A controversy has erupted in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district in north Chhattisgarh after newly married women alleged corruption and fraud in the distribution of ornaments under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, following reports that mangalsutras given during a mass wedding allegedly turned black within weeks.
The incident relates to a mass wedding event organised under the state welfare programme, ‘Chief Minister’s Bridal Welfare Scheme’, on February 10 at the Mahamaya Temple complex in MCB district.
Around 180 economically underprivileged couples were married at the event in the presence of dignitaries, including local MLA and Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.
The celebrations, however, soon turned into outrage after several brides noticed that the mangalsutras, considered sacred symbols of marital commitment, had rapidly discoloured. Five affected women later took the ornaments to local jewellers for testing.
The findings reportedly indicated that the ornaments, which officials had assured were pure silver and valued at Rs 15,000 each, were allegedly counterfeit items made from a base-metal alloy mixture of copper, zinc and nickel described as ‘Gillet’.
Following the results, the affected women staged a protest against the Women and Child Development Department, alleging fraud and misconduct, and displayed the discoloured mangalsutras as evidence of what they claimed was systemic corruption.
"We were explicitly assured by department officials that these were genuine silver Mangalsutras worth ₹15,000. Within weeks, the shine vanished completely and they turned entirely black. This is a cruel mockery of our dignity,” said Sanjana Dayal, an affected bride.
Launching an attack on the ruling BJP government over the alleged scam, the opposition Congress said corruption had reached alarming levels under the current regime.
“Providing counterfeit Mangalsutras under the guise of silver to newlywed brides is shameless act. The state government is actively playing with the deep religious and psychological emotions of underprivileged families just to fill the pockets of corrupt officials,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, Chairman, Congress media cell.
Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal acknowledged that complaints regarding the jewellery had reached his office. “A completely impartial investigation into the entire procurement, quality testing, and distribution process will be conducted,” he stated.