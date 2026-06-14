NTA releases admit cards for NEET-UG re-exam, asks candidates to verify bank details

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced that it had released the Admit Cards for candidates who will be appearing for the re-exam of the medical entrance exam on June 21.

It has also asked the students to cross-check the bank details they had submitted for the reimbursement of the fee paid for the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam, which was subsequently cancelled.

The NTA, in a fresh statement released late at night, said that 1 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 NEET UG exam.

Around 100,000 students have downloaded their Admit Cards by 10.45 pm.

"There is a load on our servers, but our teams are working to ensure that all candidates are able to download their Admit Cards," it said.

NTA will reimburse more than Rs 300 crore in total to all the aspirants before June 30, said an official.

Over 13.31 lakh (58%) female candidates and 9.47 lakh male candidates will take up the re-exam, to be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Persons with Disabilities will be given 65 minutes more than regular candidates.

The public notice from NTA asked candidates to log on to http://neet.nta.nic.in to download their admit cards.

“The candidates should verify their bank account details for refund before downloading the Admit Card. The information about the allotted centre is available in the Admit Card,” it said.