One killed in clash over irrigation water in Dehradun; three arrested, security tightened

DEHRADUN: Tension gripped the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station in Dehradun district after a man was killed in a violent clash over irrigation water on Saturday night, triggering protests, arson and stone-pelting the next morning.

The deceased, identified as Vinod, was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of around a dozen people following a dispute over watering fields. His brothers, Ashok and Rajesh, were also attacked, officials said.

Police have arrested three named accused in the case, while a case has been registered against them and 12 unidentified persons. Security has been tightened in the area, and internet services were suspended as a precaution to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal said, “A case has been registered against three named accused and 12 unidentified persons. All three named accused have been arrested. Police personnel have been deployed in the area, and the situation is being closely monitored.”

According to locals, the dispute was linked not only to irrigation but also to an old rivalry. Vinod’s family had reportedly sought information under the Right to Information Act regarding the tenure of former village head Ispak. They had also filed complaints related to gram sabha land and other matters during his tenure. Police sources said Ispak’s nephew and others were allegedly involved in the attack.

After the killing, Vinod’s family members and villagers remained at the police station till late Saturday night, demanding swift action against the accused. Local MLA Munna Singh Chauhan also reached the spot and stood with the bereaved family.