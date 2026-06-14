One killed in clash over irrigation water in Dehradun; three arrested, security tightened

DEHRADUN: Tension gripped the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station in Dehradun district after a man was killed in a violent clash over irrigation water on Saturday night, triggering protests, arson and stone-pelting the next morning.
The deceased, identified as Vinod, was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of around a dozen people following a dispute over watering fields. His brothers, Ashok and Rajesh, were also attacked, officials said.
Police have arrested three named accused in the case, while a case has been registered against them and 12 unidentified persons. Security has been tightened in the area, and internet services were suspended as a precaution to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content.
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal said, “A case has been registered against three named accused and 12 unidentified persons. All three named accused have been arrested. Police personnel have been deployed in the area, and the situation is being closely monitored.”
According to locals, the dispute was linked not only to irrigation but also to an old rivalry. Vinod’s family had reportedly sought information under the Right to Information Act regarding the tenure of former village head Ispak. They had also filed complaints related to gram sabha land and other matters during his tenure. Police sources said Ispak’s nephew and others were allegedly involved in the attack.
After the killing, Vinod’s family members and villagers remained at the police station till late Saturday night, demanding swift action against the accused. Local MLA Munna Singh Chauhan also reached the spot and stood with the bereaved family.
On Sunday morning, anger spilled onto the streets as residents blocked the road and demanded strict punishment. During the protest, some people allegedly set fire to the house of one of the accused and attempted arson outside a few other houses. Stone-pelting was also reported, leaving some people injured, though officials did not immediately confirm the number.
The district administration and police went on high alert following fears that the incident could disturb communal harmony in the area.
Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said, “All necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace. Adequate police force has been deployed and an SDM has been stationed in the area to monitor the situation. The administration is in constant touch with the victim’s family and strict action against the accused has been assured.”
He added that social media activity was being monitored and appealed to people not to share misleading or provocative posts.
Meanwhile, the administration initiated bulldozer action at the houses of the three arrested accused, citing illegal encroachment. Boundary walls of the properties were demolished, officials said.