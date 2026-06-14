'Put out the readout': Congress slams Jaishankar over 'belligerent' Marco Rubio call

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday called for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to release the official readout of his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying it would clarify India’s position in the diplomatic exchange linked to US naval actions in the Gulf that resulted in the death of three Indian mariners.

In a post on X, Tewari questioned whether India had responded firmly during the talks and used sharp language to criticise the handling of the communication.

“Rather than being namby pamby and wishy washy @DrSJaishankar must put out his read out of the call . It would be interesting to know whether @DrSJaishankar stood upto this coarseness,” he added.

Tewari also said Rubio’s remarks during the conversation reflected an “abrupt, abrasive confrontational” tone, and alleged there was “no regret, no remorse, no empathy, no sympathy” in the US response.

“No regret , No remorse, no empathy, no sympathy. Abrupt, abrasive confrontational. @SecRubio could not have been more belligerent. The sub text in between the lines - is Indian sailors were responsible for what happened to them. Hardly the language you use with a country you call a friend,” Tewari said.