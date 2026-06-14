Rahul Gandhi undermines India’s achievements, paints false picture of crisis: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly attempting to “undermine” India’s achievements while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, asserting that the country continues to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy despite global challenges.

Addressing BJP workers at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Samavesha organised to mark 12 years of the Modi government, Sitharaman said Gandhi’s criticism was creating a misleading narrative about the country’s economic condition.

“Every time the Congress's leader of opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is only to decry everything, undermine the achievements of the people of India, thinking that he is undermining Prime Minister Modi or the central government,” she said.

According to the Finance Minister, the Congress leader frequently predicts an impending crisis in India, but such warnings are not borne out by economic indicators.

“On the contrary, quarter after quarter, year after year India is the fastest growing economy,” she said.