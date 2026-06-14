Rahul Gandhi undermines India’s achievements, paints false picture of crisis: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly attempting to “undermine” India’s achievements while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, asserting that the country continues to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy despite global challenges.
Addressing BJP workers at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Samavesha organised to mark 12 years of the Modi government, Sitharaman said Gandhi’s criticism was creating a misleading narrative about the country’s economic condition.
“Every time the Congress's leader of opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is only to decry everything, undermine the achievements of the people of India, thinking that he is undermining Prime Minister Modi or the central government,” she said.
According to the Finance Minister, the Congress leader frequently predicts an impending crisis in India, but such warnings are not borne out by economic indicators.
“On the contrary, quarter after quarter, year after year India is the fastest growing economy,” she said.
Sitharaman stressed that this assessment was not merely the government’s claim but was reflected in GDP data and recognised internationally.
“It is not the central government which is claiming that India is the fastest-growing economy,” she said, noting that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also highlighted India’s growth trajectory.
She further alleged that the Congress leader’s repeated criticism could create a false perception among citizens.
“Yet the Leader of the Opposition and his party continue to undermine India. They try to make people believe that India is in trouble. Even amidst crises in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, India continues to move forward,” she said.
Referring to the impact of geopolitical tensions on trade and energy supplies, Sitharaman said the challenges went far beyond fluctuations in crude oil and LPG prices.
“These challenges affect not only crude oil prices and LPG prices but also global shipping. Shipping companies hesitate to send vessels through conflict zones. Insurance premiums increase because ships risk being attacked. Whether a vessel is empty or carrying crude oil, insurance costs rise significantly, and those costs ultimately have to be paid to ensure supplies reach the country,” she said.
Despite these pressures, she said the Modi government had ensured uninterrupted supplies and economic stability.
“Unfortunately, none of this seems to matter to the Leader of the Opposition,” she added.
Calling on BJP workers to take the government’s achievements to the people, Sitharaman described the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Samavesha as part of a broader national mission.
“India fought for its independence in 1947. It was a great movement—the freedom movement. For us to attain economic freedom, self-respect, self-reliance and true Swaraj, we must work towards Viksit Bharat (Developed India). Therefore, this Sankalp Samavesh is a commitment towards that movement. All of us must participate in it,” she said.
Highlighting the Modi government’s record over the past 12 years, Sitharaman said development and welfare had gone hand in hand. She cited reductions in multidimensional poverty, improvements in sanitation, expanded access to drinking water, free LPG connections and food security measures.
“Twenty-five crore Indians have come out of multidimensional poverty. Extreme poverty has declined from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 to about 11.28 per cent. Twelve crore household toilets have been built under rural sanitation programmes, achieving near-universal coverage,” she claimed.
The Finance Minister also pointed to the expansion of India’s digital public infrastructure, built around Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile connectivity.
She said India now has 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 144 crore Aadhaar identities and 125 crore mobile connections, while the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as a global model for digital transactions.
Sitharaman also rejected allegations by the Karnataka government that the Centre had neglected the state, citing figures on tax devolution, grants and infrastructure investments.
“The Karnataka government frequently claims that the Centre is not giving the state its due share. Let us look at the facts. Tax devolution to Karnataka between 2014 and 2026 amounted to about Rs four lakh crore—five times more than the Rs 82,000 crore received in the comparable pre-2014 period,” said Sitharaman, who represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha.
She added that Karnataka had received grants-in-aid worth around Rs 2.71 lakh crore between 2014 and 2026, along with more than Rs 18,000 crore under the Centre’s 50-year interest-free loan scheme.
Looking ahead to the goal of a developed India by 2047, Sitharaman said achieving that vision would require collective effort and could not be left to the government alone.
“We have only 21 years left until 2047. It may sound distant, but it is not. India needs greater innovation. Karnataka is India's innovation capital. It has led aerospace development, defence manufacturing and biotechnology. Therefore, the responsibility cannot be left to the government alone,” she said.
“All of us must commit ourselves so that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' helps India achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” she added.
(With inputs from PTI)