Tourism Ministry plans major overhaul of promotion strategy, to appoint 360-degree marketing partner

NEW DELHI: In a significant shift towards a more integrated, data-driven and performance-oriented approach to branding India as a global travel destination, the Ministry of Tourism has planned a comprehensive overhaul of its tourism promotion framework.

According to the ministry, the new framework is intended to move tourism promotion from a fragmented execution model to an integrated brand stewardship approach, ensuring greater consistency in messaging, stronger brand positioning, and better coordination across marketing, communication and promotional activities.

To achieve this goal, the ministry will soon appoint a consultant to act as its marketing partner.

The selected agency will serve as a comprehensive 360 degree partner, handling a wide range of activities, including tourism marketing strategy, creative campaign development, content creation, media planning and buying support.

It will also be entrusted with critical responsibilities such as managing digital and social media platforms, public relations, event branding, roadshow coordination and performance monitoring.

The move comes amid changing traveller behaviour, the growing dominance of digital first destination discovery, increasing emphasis on sustainable tourism, and intensifying competition among global destinations for tourist arrivals.

Through the proposed policy shift, the ministry also aims to ensure more effective and seamless coordination among India Tourism Offices across the country, Indian Missions abroad, State and Union Territory tourism departments, and other government ministries and partners.