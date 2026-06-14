Uttarakhand CM Dhami’s Gadarpur visit signals BJP damage control as 2027 poll preparations begin

DEHRADUN: With political activity gathering pace in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the BJP appears to have begun an internal outreach exercise to pacify leaders seen as unhappy with the state leadership.

In a significant political development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited Gadarpur Assembly constituency and met BJP MLA Arvind Pandey at his residence.

According to sources, the two leaders held a closed-door meeting for nearly 45 minutes, triggering speculation that the chief minister was attempting to bridge differences with the outspoken legislator.

Pandey, who has often criticised his own government in recent months, has been at the centre of political discussion in Udham Singh Nagar district.

His sharp remarks had reportedly drawn attention beyond the state, prompting the party leadership to advise leaders and workers to raise grievances only on party platforms.

During BJP leader Nitin Nabin’s recent visit to Uttarakhand, he had also cautioned party functionaries, in a restrained but clear message, against airing internal differences publicly.

Dhami’s sudden visit to Gadarpur is being seen in political circles as part of the same effort to restore coordination within the organisation.