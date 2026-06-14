Uttarakhand government moves to activate Lokayukta system, forms search committee for key appointments

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has taken a significant step towards operationalising the long-pending Lokayukta mechanism in the state by constituting a five-member search committee to prepare a panel of names for the posts of Lokayukta chairperson and members.

The move follows deliberations by the selection committee headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The committee will now identify suitable candidates and submit its recommendations to the selection panel for the final appointment process.

Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, Shailesh Bagauli said the search committee has been formed under the provisions of the Uttarakhand Lokayukta Act, 2014. The decision was taken on the basis of discussions held in the selection committee meeting on June 4, 2026, and the recommendations received thereafter.

The development is being seen as a major administrative push by the Dhami government to strengthen transparency, accountability and anti-corruption oversight in the state.