Akal Takht declares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'anti Guru', 'anti-community' over objectionable video

CHANDIGARH: A fresh political controversy erupted in Punjab after the Akal Takht (Highest Temporal Seat of Sikhs) on Monday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as one who has offended the Guru (Guru Dokhi) and anti-community (Panth Virodhi).
This incident happened over an alleged purportedly objectionable viral video showing him in an act that hurt Sikh sentiments.
Akal Takht thereby asked the Sikh Panth (community) to shun ties with CM.
Pronouncing the decree from the platform (faseel) of the Akal Takht this evening, the Sikh clergy led by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj directed the Sikh Panth to shun ties with Mann.
Gargaj claimed that two controversial videos related to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been found authentic during forensic examination.The forensic analysis by two recognized laboratories has confirmed that an objectionable video circulating online, which apparently shows a man resembling CM Mann committing sacrilege, is authentic.
"Ultimately, the conclusion from both labs is that this video is authentic,” the Jathedar said, describing the laboratories as government-recognized and experienced forensic units. He said the reports explicitly stated the footage had 'not been tampered with' and was 'not AI-generated ’.
He further claimed that the video appeared “entirely natural, just like sitting in a natural environment where shadows fall.”
He said that the videos, along with the forensic reports, were shared with the representatives of the Panthic organizations in the meeting held here today.
Referring to an earlier complaint submitted to the Akal Takht on January 4, he said that CM Mann was summoned to the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib on January 15, and he was questioned by the Singh Sahib about the video but Mann had maintained the video was fabricated and a product of Artificial Intelligence.
He said that a letter regarding this matter was also sent to the Chief Minister from the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib on January 27 to suggest a forensic laboratory for examining the video but his office did not provide any response.
He questioned the government’s silence on the matter and said the issue had generated concern among members of the Sikh community. "Subsequently, Akal Takht independently had the video examined by two forensic laboratories recognized by the Union Government. According to their reports dated May 27 and June 13, the video was found to be genuine, with no evidence of tampering or AI-generated manipulation,’’ he claimed.
Gargaj alleged, "According to the resolution, the video allegedly shows Mann sprinkling alcohol on a commonly used symbolic image of the Ten Sikh Gurus and engaging in highly objectionable actions toward a photograph of Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale while also sprinkling alcohol on it. The resolution states that the Guru Khalsa Panth cannot tolerate such actions.This matter was also discussed in a gathering of Panthic organizations, sects, Dal Panths, scholars, and legal experts convened at Akal Takht Sahib. The participants collectively expressed the view that CM Mann should be declared "Guru-Dokhi" (one who has offended the Guru) and anti-Panthic.’’
The resolution passed by the sikh clergy states that the office of Chief Minister is highly respected and represents every citizen of the state.
It alleges that Bhagwant Singh lied before Akal Takht regarding the video and therefore cannot be expected to make decisions as Chief Minister that are in the interests of the Guru and the Sikh community.
Representing the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, the gathering of the Five Singh Sahibs today declares Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh as "Guru-Dokhi" and opposed to the Khalsa Panth.
The resolution concludes by stating that the Guru Khalsa Panth should not associate with him. Gargaj had called a gathering of Panthic organisations at the Akal Takht to discuss the issue.
Meanwhile, several speakers who addressed the meeting had called for stringent action over the issue.
Also, in another pronouncement, the Sikh clergy has summoned all Sikh MLAs and cabinet members who signed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, of the anti-sacrilege law to present themselves at the Akal Takht on June 29 (the date coincides with the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh), as later this was enacted into an act.
He asserted that no government has the authority to legislate on matters concerning the Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikh Panth, reiterating the Akal Takht’s position on issues relating to Sikh religious affairs.
This severe edict followed a crucial meeting with various Sikh bodies, which was convened amid intensifying objections to certain provisions of the newly enacted act.
Challenging the state government’s reported proposal regarding gurdwara golaks (donation boxes), the Jathedar said religious institutions and their affairs fall within the domain of the Sikh Panth.
He also criticised what he described as attempts to interfere in matters linked to Sikh religious institutions.
The developments are expected to further intensify the ongoing debate between the Punjab Government and Sikh religious leadership over issues concerning religious administration and the alleged viral video controversy.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following his excommunication by the Akal Takht based on two controversial videos which, Akal Takht said, were found to be authentic and not AI generated.
He said that Chief Minister Mann must also break his silence on the matter.
“People of Punjab are waiting for your answers over such serious charges”, he told the Chief Minister. Demanding CM Mann should resign, BJP National Spokesman RP Singh said, "The Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has been declared a Guru-traitor and an opponent of the Khalsa Panth by the Five Singh Sahibs in connection with the objectionable video incident involving the splashing of alcohol on the picture of Guru Sahibs. Additionally, a clear directive has been issued that no Sikh of the Guru Khalsa Panth should maintain any form of social, religious, or public association with him.’’
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab State Media In-Charge Baltej Pannu asserted that the so-called forensic report being used to target CM Mann has failed to establish even the identity of the person seen in the video, exposing what he described as another failed attempt by Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia to defame the Chief Minister.
Pannu alleged that the same Badal family under whose rule Punjab witnessed beadbi incidents, Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan tragedies, is now trying to claim moral authority, while remaining unable to digest the fact that the Mann Government has enacted Punjab’s toughest law against beadbi and delivered transformative governance through initiatives ranging from increased canal water reach and daytime power for farmers to Rs 10 lakh health insurance for families.
He said Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme and most revered institution of Sikhs across the world and cannot be treated as the personal estate of Sukhbir Singh Badal or the Shiromani Akali Dal.
“Sri Akal Takht Sahib belongs to the entire Panth across the world, not to Sukhbir Singh Badal or the Shiromani Akali Dal."
Questioning the forensic report released in connection with the controversial video, Pannu said, “The report nowhere states who the person visible in the video actually is. Even if we accept the claim that the video was not generated through AI, the Jathedar must explain what the height of the individual seen in the video is. Does the height of CM Mann match the height of the person visible in the footage? Which hotel room is it where photographs of Guru Sahib are displayed, as is being claimed? The report has completely failed to establish who is actually visible in the video.”
Pannu added, “In the coming days, the Aam Aadmi Party will place the complete truth before the people and expose every aspect of this controversy.”