Akal Takht declares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'anti Guru', 'anti-community' over objectionable video

CHANDIGARH: A fresh political controversy erupted in Punjab after the Akal Takht (Highest Temporal Seat of Sikhs) on Monday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as one who has offended the Guru (Guru Dokhi) and anti-community (Panth Virodhi).

This incident happened over an alleged purportedly objectionable viral video showing him in an act that hurt Sikh sentiments.

Akal Takht thereby asked the Sikh Panth (community) to shun ties with CM.

Pronouncing the decree from the platform (faseel) of the Akal Takht this evening, the Sikh clergy led by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj directed the Sikh Panth to shun ties with Mann.

Gargaj claimed that two controversial videos related to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been found authentic during forensic examination.The forensic analysis by two recognized laboratories has confirmed that an objectionable video circulating online, which apparently shows a man resembling CM Mann committing sacrilege, is authentic.

"Ultimately, the conclusion from both labs is that this video is authentic,” the Jathedar said, describing the laboratories as government-recognized and experienced forensic units. He said the reports explicitly stated the footage had 'not been tampered with' and was 'not AI-generated ’.

He further claimed that the video appeared “entirely natural, just like sitting in a natural environment where shadows fall.”

He said that the videos, along with the forensic reports, were shared with the representatives of the Panthic organizations in the meeting held here today.

Referring to an earlier complaint submitted to the Akal Takht on January 4, he said that CM Mann was summoned to the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib on January 15, and he was questioned by the Singh Sahib about the video but Mann had maintained the video was fabricated and a product of Artificial Intelligence.

He said that a letter regarding this matter was also sent to the Chief Minister from the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib on January 27 to suggest a forensic laboratory for examining the video but his office did not provide any response.