Chhattisgarh CM’s home district to appear on railway map, 291-km special line okayed

RAIPUR: In a leap toward infrastructure expansion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s home district, Jashpur, is set to shed its status as one of the few remaining rail-disconnected zones in India. The Ministry of Railways has officially notified the Dharamjaigarh–Pathalgaon–Lohardaga new rail line as a special railway project, formally realising the decades-old dream of local residents.

With this special railway project, the path has been cleared for connecting Jashpur to the railway network for the first time. It is expected to lay the foundation for the social, economic, and industrial development of the entire region.

The ambitious railway corridor, spanning approximately 291 kilometres, will originate from Dharamjaigarh in Raigarh district, pass through Pathalgaon in Jashpur and extend to Lohardaga in Jharkhand state. Once completed, the project will directly connect Jashpur to the national railway network.

According to the notification published in the Gazette of India by the Ministry of Railways, the project has been notified under the provisions of the Railways Act, 1989, in the public interest and for national infrastructure development.

Despite being rich in natural resources and development potential, Jashpur district has remained disconnected from the railway network until now. The new railway line will improve connectivity, offering residents safer transportation options.

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