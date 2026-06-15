Dhaka summons Indian envoy after Bangladesh PM’s adviser stopped for verification at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A diplomatic row erupted between India and Bangladesh on Monday after Dhaka summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and conveyed its “deep disappointment” over an incident involving Zahed Ur Rahman, adviser on policy and strategy affairs to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

It is learnt that Zahed was stopped by immigration authorities at New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport for ‘verification’ which seems to have been done in the context of some of his previous anti-India public statements.

Though the authorities subsequently granted him a ‘one-time exemption’ to enter the country, he had by then decided to abandon the visit and returned to Dhaka on a night flight via Colombo.

The incident has triggered a strong reaction in Dhaka, with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman describing it as “unexpected” and “unfortunate”.

“It is an unexpected incident, unfortunate,” Khalilur Rahman said and added that the Bangladesh government was taking appropriate steps regarding the matter.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and handed over a formal protest note.