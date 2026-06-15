DRDO tests long-range cruise missile with 1,000-km- strike capability

NEW DELHI: India’s effort to develop a Tomahawk-class land-attack cruise missile moved a step closer to fruition on Monday, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducting the second publicly known flight-test of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) off the Odisha coast.

The test was carried out from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur using a mobile articulated launcher. In a statement, DRDO said all mission objectives were achieved, with the missile’s performance monitored through radar, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations deployed along the flight path.

The latest trial follows the missile’s maiden flight-test in November 2024 and advances the development of a weapon being pursued by all three services.

About six metres long and weighing roughly a tonne, the missile uses waypoint navigation and terrain-following capabilities to strike targets at extended ranges. Its ability to fly at low altitudes, manoeuvre in flight and adopt sea-skimming profiles enhances survivability against modern air-defence and radar networks.

Powered by the indigenous Manik Small Turbofan Engine, the missile is being configured for launch from mobile ground launchers and naval vertical launch systems. Development of an air-launched variant is also underway.

LR-LACM has an estimated range of 1,000-1,500 km, placing it in the category of long-range land-attack cruise missiles fielded by major military powers.