ED arrests key accused in Rs 500 crore Crypto scam; 2.48 lakh investors duped

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids and arrested one of the main accused in connection with an alleged Rs 500-crore cryptocurrency fraud case where they have duped more than 2.48 lakh investors across the country.

The federal probing agency raided premises linked to Vijay Kumar Juneja and Masoom Juneja and arrested the latter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the searches, investigators recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, according to an official statement.

The agency has registered a money laundering case based on FIRs registered by the police in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab against Subhash Sharma and others.

The ED alleges that Sharma, along with Hem Raj, Sukhdev Thakur, Abhishek Sharma and Radhika Sharma, launched a cryptocurrency-based multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme in 2018 through an online platform designed to attract investors on a massive scale.

Investigators said the operation was initially run through Indian servers before being shifted overseas and operated via domains such as korvio.io and voscrow.com. Investors were allegedly lured into purchasing 'Korvio Coin' (KRO) with promises of assured returns, flashy promotional events and seminars, while token values were manipulated to sustain investor confidence.