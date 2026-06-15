'Every paper leak, cancelled exam...blow to dreams of millions': Rahul Gandhi urges youth to fight for future

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged youth to fight for their future and said every paper leak and cancelled exam is not just a failure of the system but a blow to the dreams of millions of youth of the country.

He said this ahead of his first student convention in Kota.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said it is not the fruit of hard work that students get but the punishment for daring to dream.

"One thing I want to say to every young person in this country - today, in this nation, it's not the fruit of hard work that you get, but punishment for daring to dream.

"Every paper leak, every cancelled exam, every stalled recruitment - these aren't just failures of the system, but blows struck against the dreams of millions," he said in his post.

"I know you're exhausted. You're angry. But remember this - when the government refuses to listen, you have to raise your voice louder.

"That's why I'm calling on all of you - June 17, Kota. Let's come together and become a roar that can't be ignored. Starting from Kota - then reaching every corner of the country," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

In another message on his website, Gandhi said, "Today, in our country, hard work is not rewarded; instead, dreams are demolished.

"Every paper leak, every cancelled examination, every incomplete recruitment process is not just a failure of the system; it is an attack on the dreams of millions of young people," he said and urged the youths to join him in Kota for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' mega rally to fight for their rights.