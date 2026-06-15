Every Saturday, police stations to become complaint boxes of citizens

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive circular, asking senior officers to extend public outreach, enhance accessibility of police services, and ensure the prompt redress of public grievances.

The guidelines, issued after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s meeting with the Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha and other senior officials, will ensure structured public grievance redressal, enhanced police-public interface, and improved accountability at all levels.

It will involve creating an open platform to address complaints, receive suggestions, and handle local public safety issues quickly.

The circular issued by CP, addressed to all Special CPs, Jt CPs and DCPs, seeks to institutionalise the conduct of Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai at police stations.

“The Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai will be organised at every police station, every Saturday, from 10 am to 2 pm. The programme shall commence from the coming week and be conducted regularly thereafter. This shall serve as an open public hearing platform where the public may present their grievances, complaints, suggestions, requests for assistance, or matters relating to police functioning and public safety,” the circular read.