Every Saturday, police stations to become complaint boxes of citizens

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive circular, asking senior officers to extend public outreach, enhance accessibility of police services, and ensure the prompt redress of public grievances.
The guidelines, issued after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s meeting with the Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha and other senior officials, will ensure structured public grievance redressal, enhanced police-public interface, and improved accountability at all levels.
It will involve creating an open platform to address complaints, receive suggestions, and handle local public safety issues quickly.
The circular issued by CP, addressed to all Special CPs, Jt CPs and DCPs, seeks to institutionalise the conduct of Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai at police stations.
“The Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai will be organised at every police station, every Saturday, from 10 am to 2 pm. The programme shall commence from the coming week and be conducted regularly thereafter. This shall serve as an open public hearing platform where the public may present their grievances, complaints, suggestions, requests for assistance, or matters relating to police functioning and public safety,” the circular read.
The presence of senior officers will ensure to facilitate expeditious resolution of grievances and to strengthen public confidence in grievance redress mechanism.
The circular also asked to adhere instructions like every Police Station shall maintain a separate information sheet for recording grievances received during the public hearing.
Any complainant who comes in Jan Sunwai shall be heard, irrespective of facts that his/her complaint is registered on ICMS or not. Complaints received during the Jan Sunwai shall be accepted and subsequently uploaded on ICMS. SHOs shall ensure proper seating arrangements, assistance desks, and a citizen-friendly environment during the conduct of Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai.
Weekend at the thana
Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai every Saturday at all police stations
Spl CP to ACP-rank officers to attend hearings on rotation
All complainants to be heard, regardless of ICMS registration
Grievance disposal to be monitored at all supervisory levels
Separate register/information sheet for Jan Sunwai grievances
Complaints needing inquiry/verification to be assigned immediately
SHOs, ACPs and district DCPs personally accountable for implementation