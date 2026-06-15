Extensive data analytics helped NTA detect account scam: sources

NEW DELHI: Sharp thinking and repeated checks using digital tools on Sunday helped the National Testing Agency (NTA) escape from landing itself in another major controversy.

The NTA was set to begin the process of transferring the overall fee amount paid by candidates which worked out to approximately Rs 300 crore, when it detected a scam.

The reimbursement was announced in the aftermath of the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG examination which resulted in outrage among students and parents across the country.

An NTA source told this reporter, “We came across a single bank account for 70 candidates in one instance. Unless there are twins and the parents have decided to open a joint account for both of them, banks will not permit the same. This put us on the guard immediately. We immediately resorted to extensive use of data analytics and digital tools which revealed many such instances. The reimbursement process was immediately put on hold.”