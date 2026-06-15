India, Slovakia elevate ties to ‘comprehensive partnership'; defence, AI and trade in focus

NEW DELHI: India and Slovakia on Monday elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, opening a new chapter in cooperation across defence, trade, technology, education, cyber security and labour mobility, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Bratislava. This was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia.
Addressing a joint media briefing after delegation-level talks, Modi announced the decision to upgrade bilateral ties and described it as a reflection of the growing convergence between the two countries. “We have decided to elevate our relations to the status of a Comprehensive Partnership. This symbolises our shared beliefs, shared priorities and shared future,” Modi said.
The two sides signed a broad package of agreements and memoranda of understanding covering labour migration, defence cooperation, digital technologies, higher education, tourism, scientific research, audiovisual production, quantum communication, critical infrastructure protection and traditional wellness systems. India and Slovakia also agreed to work towards a social security agreement to facilitate mobility of professionals and workers.
A key outcome of the visit was the decision to establish the first-ever Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Chair in Artificial Intelligence at the Technical University of Kosice, underscoring the growing strategic importance of emerging technologies in bilateral cooperation.
The two countries also signed an agreement between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Slovak Technical University to promote student exchanges, scholarships and collaborative research.
Defence emerged as a central pillar of the new partnership. A Letter of Intent on defence cooperation was signed, paving the way for deeper collaboration in defence technologies, industrial partnerships, research and capacity building.
“The defence cooperation between India and Slovakia is a testament to the deep mutual trust and strategic convergence between our two countries,” Modi said, adding that the agreement would provide fresh momentum to engagement between defence industries in both countries.
A joint statement issued after the talks said the leaders agreed to encourage regular consultations between defence authorities and explore opportunities in defence technology, research and development, and industrial cooperation.
“The leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation, which will foster mutually beneficial partnerships in the defence sector,” it said.
Modi thanked Fico for Slovakia’s support in advancing the trade pact and said both countries would work towards its swift operationalisation.
“We will work towards its earliest implementation so that industries, startups and traders of both countries can derive maximum benefit from it,” he said.
Fico strongly endorsed the agreement, describing it as one of the most ambitious trade arrangements under discussion globally. “Slovakia not only welcomes this agreement, but it will take the necessary and practical steps for the implementation of this agreement,” he said.
The joint statement issued after the meeting said that the India-EU FTA and the new India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda would unlock new opportunities for trade and investment while helping diversify critical value chains.
The two leaders also expanded cooperation in cyber security and emerging technologies, agreeing to strengthen collaboration in protecting critical information infrastructure and countering cybercrime.
They pledged to support each other in preparing for emerging quantum threats to cryptography and welcomed a separate agreement on critical infrastructure protection and post-quantum security.
On regional and global issues, Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position that disputes must be settled through dialogue and diplomacy.
“Conflicts must be resolved peacefully,” he said, while also calling for reforms in global governance institutions. “Global organisations must redefine themselves according to the challenges of the 21st century.” The two countries agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and called for stronger international action against terrorists, their sponsors and financiers.