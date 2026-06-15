India, Slovakia elevate ties to ‘comprehensive partnership'; defence, AI and trade in focus

NEW DELHI: India and Slovakia on Monday elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, opening a new chapter in cooperation across defence, trade, technology, education, cyber security and labour mobility, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Bratislava. This was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia.

Addressing a joint media briefing after delegation-level talks, Modi announced the decision to upgrade bilateral ties and described it as a reflection of the growing convergence between the two countries. “We have decided to elevate our relations to the status of a Comprehensive Partnership. This symbolises our shared beliefs, shared priorities and shared future,” Modi said.

The two sides signed a broad package of agreements and memoranda of understanding covering labour migration, defence cooperation, digital technologies, higher education, tourism, scientific research, audiovisual production, quantum communication, critical infrastructure protection and traditional wellness systems. India and Slovakia also agreed to work towards a social security agreement to facilitate mobility of professionals and workers.

A key outcome of the visit was the decision to establish the first-ever Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Chair in Artificial Intelligence at the Technical University of Kosice, underscoring the growing strategic importance of emerging technologies in bilateral cooperation.

The two countries also signed an agreement between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Slovak Technical University to promote student exchanges, scholarships and collaborative research.

Defence emerged as a central pillar of the new partnership. A Letter of Intent on defence cooperation was signed, paving the way for deeper collaboration in defence technologies, industrial partnerships, research and capacity building.