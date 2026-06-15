Indian LNG carrier Disha safely transits Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI: Indian LNG carrier Disha has safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz -- the first Indian flagged LNG carrying vessel to exit the war zone in more than three months.

Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo, a Shipping Ministry official said on Monday.

"As we speak now, LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she is carrying 62,370 metric tons of LNG cargo. The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej on coming to India, likely on the 18th," Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said, briefing the media on the recent developments in West Asia.

The ministry said the Directorate General of Shipping remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide necessary assistance.

According to the ministry, the control room has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails since its activation over the last 96 hours.

During the period, a total of 406 calls and 784 emails were received from seafarers, their families and other maritime stakeholders.

The ministry also said the Directorate General of Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours.

"Port operations across India remain normal, and no congestion has been reported," the official added.