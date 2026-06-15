Insider track | Rahul, Kharge crack the whip

Doctor cadre, still waiting

The idea of an All-India Medical Service (AIMS) — a national cadre of doctors on the lines of the IAS and IPS — continues to do the rounds nearly seven years after it first surfaced. The Centre has once again said the proposal is under consideration. That consideration has been fairly long. Even when the idea was first floated, Parliament was told that consultations with states were already underway. According to sources, the proposal is still at the “examination stage”, with inputs coming in. Only after that exercise is completed will it move to the DoPT for the next round of consideration. For now, AIMS remains an idea steadily travelling through the government system.