Kolkata Diary | Rs 300 cr in unauthorised transport charges

Retail liquor traders in Bengal have alleged that around Rs 300 crore was collected from them between 2022 and 2025 as transportation charges, even though the state’s distributor-depot supply system puts the onus of the payment on distributors. The Society for the Welfare of West Bengal Foreign Liquor Licensees said the distributor-depot system introduced by the state government mandates that distributors would supply liquor to retailers’ godowns at their own expense. However, retailers were being made to pay `10-13 per case as transportation charges for beer supplies, the letter to the Excise Commissioner stated.

Classes to resume after forces vacate camps

More than a month has passed since the assembly elections and the announcement of their result, yet the central forces have not vacated their camps set up in several educational institutions. The state education department has now decided to resume classes in several schools after the withdrawal of the camps. A notification has been issued to the district administrations to resume classes in these academic institutions. Sources said that classes have been suspended in these schools for over 40 days since 4 May when the results of elections in 294 assembly constituencies in the state were announced.