Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla likely to seek Law Minister's opinion on rebel TMC MPs' plan to merge with NCPI

NEW DELHI: As the official faction and rebel MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are set for a long legal fight, it was learnt that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to seek legal opinion on the issue.

The dissident group met Birla on Sunday and urged him to recognize them as a separate group after its planned merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Any decision on the TMC rebel group's demand will be taken before the Monsoon session of Parliament, which usually commences in the third week of July, said sources.

The decision on the demand of the TMC rebels will be based on the written opinion of the Union law ministry, which will give it after consulting a senior law officer.

Legal opinion in writing will be sought so that the Speaker's final decision if challenged in court can withstand judicial scrutiny, sources said.

A former Election Commission officer, who dealt with political parties in the poll authority, described the current plan of the TMC rebels to merge with the NCPL as an "innovation" that has no mention in either the anti-defection law or the Representation of the People Act.