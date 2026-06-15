Mehbooba Mufti calls Amarnath Yatra an opportunity to counter hate, build bridges

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called upon the people of Kashmir to view the upcoming Amarnath Yatra as an opportunity to strengthen communal harmony and counter negative narratives about the Valley and its people.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas is set to begin on July 3.

Speaking from Pahalgam, one of the principal base camps for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, Mehbooba Mufti said that every pilgrim visiting Kashmir should be welcomed as a guest and regarded as an ambassador who carries home stories of the region’s people, culture, and traditions, sharing them across different parts of the country.

In an atmosphere of increasing polarization and mistrust, the pilgrimage offers an opportunity to build bridges, strengthen human connections and promote mutual understanding, she said.

Mehbooba said protecting the Yatra is not just the responsibility of the security forces. "It is a collective duty of the people of Kashmir. In times of growing hate and polarisation, the Yatra should become an opportunity to build harmony, strengthen human connections, and bridge divides across India," she added.

"Every interaction is an opportunity to showcase Kashmir's traditions of hospitality, compassion, and coexistence. The misinformation and prejudice directed against Kashmir and Muslims can best be challenged through genuine human outreach and a heartfelt welcome to every pilgrim," she said.