Mission Delimitation: Two-third mark in RS appears manageable

NEW DELHI: The fresh round of Rajya Sabha polls and resignations of TMC members could strengthen numbers of the BJP-led NDA in the Upper House.
Political sources on Sunday said the NDA, which now commands a strength of 148 members in the Rajya Sabha, is expected to gain three additional seats in the current round of elections through victories of its supported independents in Jharkhand and Mizoram, taking the tally to 151.
“Following resignation of three TMC MPs, the NDA is expected to secure three by-election seats, taking its strength to 154. This would leave the alliance just nine seats short of the crucial two-thirds majority mark of 163 in the 245-member House,” a source said.
Sources added that the NDA is working on the political arithmetic required to bridge the gap before the commencement of either Monsoon or Winter sessions of Parliament. “If, in the rapidly evolving political situation, additional TMC MPs resign, the NDA could potentially reach or even surpass the decisive figure of 163,” a source said.
Such a political development would provide the government with the numerical strength required to pass constitutional amendment Bills in the Rajya Sabha without depending heavily on opposition parties or regional formations.
However, the political arithmetic may not remain tilted in favour of the NDA in the months ahead. The alliance could face challenges later this year when 10 Rajya Sabha members from UP retire. Given the SP’s improved position in the Assembly, it may secure additional seats in the Upper House, reducing the NDA’s advantage.
At present, the INDIA bloc is estimated to have 64 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. Its strength has weakened following the distancing of the DMK with eight MPs and AAP with three. The YSRCP with seven seats, BJD with six, and the MDMK continue could lend support to either side on crucial legislative matters, analysts said.
Sources say the NDA is proceeding cautiously to consolidate numbers in both Houses. A BJP leader said, “Wait and watch. Monsoon Session is likely to set a new direction for development-oriented politics.”