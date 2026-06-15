Mission Delimitation: Two-third mark in RS appears manageable

NEW DELHI: The fresh round of Rajya Sabha polls and resignations of TMC members could strengthen numbers of the BJP-led NDA in the Upper House.

Political sources on Sunday said the NDA, which now commands a strength of 148 members in the Rajya Sabha, is expected to gain three additional seats in the current round of elections through victories of its supported independents in Jharkhand and Mizoram, taking the tally to 151.

“Following resignation of three TMC MPs, the NDA is expected to secure three by-election seats, taking its strength to 154. This would leave the alliance just nine seats short of the crucial two-thirds majority mark of 163 in the 245-member House,” a source said.

Sources added that the NDA is working on the political arithmetic required to bridge the gap before the commencement of either Monsoon or Winter sessions of Parliament. “If, in the rapidly evolving political situation, additional TMC MPs resign, the NDA could potentially reach or even surpass the decisive figure of 163,” a source said.

Such a political development would provide the government with the numerical strength required to pass constitutional amendment Bills in the Rajya Sabha without depending heavily on opposition parties or regional formations.