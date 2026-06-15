NCERT to restore original Mohenjo-Daro ‘Dancing Girl’ image after backlash

NEW DELHI: Stung by strong criticism over clothing a nude figurine of the 'Dancing Girl ’ of Mohenjo-Daro in its new Arts textbook for Class 9, the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) on Monday buckled down and said it would be replaced with the original one.

“We will change it online tomorrow (Tuesday). We cannot do anything about the textbooks that have already been printed and bought across schools. We keep on going on new prints due to the need to print lakhs of books. It will be changed in all future reprints,” a senior NCERT official told TNIE.

The sculpture of the girl had appeared with her torso covered in NCERT books for the last two decades. The usage of the Dancing Girl with her nude appearance has invited controversy in the past too.

With its Class VIII Social Science book landing the NCERT in a soup due to the judiciary chapter, the organisation was quick to reach out and convey to the public that it would alter it immediately.