Palamu Tiger Reserve adopts Israeli-inspired trench system to boost groundwater recharge in grasslands

RANCHI: The Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) has adopted an Israeli-inspired water conservation technique to enhance groundwater recharge across a 400-hectare grassland developed to strengthen prey base and improve wildlife habitat.

As part of the initiative, over 50,000 half-moon shaped shallow trenches have been dug using soil and water conservation methods modelled on practices used in Israel and parts of Africa. The technique has been introduced in the drought-prone region to ensure better retention of rainwater and sustained soil moisture in the grassland ecosystem.

PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena said the initiative aims to improve groundwater recharge and ecological sustainability in the reserve, with an estimated water retention potential of around 4.5 lakh litres.

He said the traditional staggered contour trench method was modified for wildlife areas to avoid hindering animal movement while still enabling effective water harvesting. Unlike deeper trenches used in agricultural land, the half-moon shaped structures are shallow, gently sloped and designed to prevent soil erosion while allowing free movement of wildlife.

“In wildlife areas, we cannot create deep trenches as animals may get injured. These shallow crescent-shaped structures help slow down surface runoff and retain soil moisture,” Jena said.

He added that the design ensures that water collected in one structure is gradually channelled into adjacent ones, improving overall water retention across the landscape.

According to the forest department, similar techniques have been successfully used in Israel and South Africa to reclaim degraded land, and PTR’s model integrates watershed management with grassland development and wildlife conservation for the first time in India.

Officials said the initiative, launched under the ‘Revive the Rivers’ programme, is expected to improve long-term ecological balance in the reserve by reducing water stress and supporting vegetation growth without requiring continuous human intervention.

The department is also exploring documentation and possible patenting of the model, citing its integrated approach to wildlife management and watershed development.