PM Modi holds talks with Slovak PM Fico; eyes stronger trade, strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Bratislava on Monday during the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

Earlier in the day, Modi received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour on his arrival in Bratislava as he began the second leg of his European tour.

The two leaders also met at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements and visited an art exhibition ahead of their formal talks.

PM Modi was received by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar at the airport on Sunday evening and accorded a symbolic, traditional Slovak greeting- the offering of bread and salt.

In a post on X, he said, "The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia's rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish."

The reception for PM Modi included the Kopaniciarik children's folk ensemble from the Myjava region, dressed in vibrant, traditional Slovak attire, who performed a lively folk dance.

In another post on X, PM Modi shared snippets from the captivating performance, stating, "Folk traditions such as these help preserve one's culture and history."

He also expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their warmth and affection as he arrived as India's first PM to visit the country, highlighting that such gestures reflect the enduring bonds that connect the people and strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship.