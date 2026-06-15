Row erupts in Chhattisgarh over mandatory Vedic and Bhojan mantras in government schools

A political controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh after the BJP-led state government issued a directive mandating daily recitation of Vedic mantras, including the Gayatri Mantra and Saraswati Vandana, in all government schools from the new academic session beginning June 16, 2026.

The move has triggered a sharp political exchange, with the opposition Congress accusing the government of attempting to “saffronise” public education, while the ruling BJP has defended the decision as an effort to promote cultural values and moral development among students.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, schools across the state will follow a structured daily routine aimed at “intellectual development and cultural awareness.”

The schedule includes morning assembly recitations such as the National Anthem, National Song, Deep Mantra, Saraswati Vandana, Guru Mantra, and readings from the biographies of prominent historical figures. Students will also be required to recite a “Bhojan Mantra” before lunch, while the school day will conclude with the State Song, Gayatri Mantra and Shanti Mantra.