'RTI activism has become new business': SC denies anticipatory bail to activist accused of obstructing road work

The Supreme Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to an RTI activist and his aide accused of obstructing a public servant during road construction work, while sharply criticising what it described as the growing misuse of RTI activism.

A bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi denied relief to RTI activist Rakesh Kumar Behl and his associate, questioning their authority to monitor government construction projects.

Observing that "RTI activism has become a new business", Justice Mehta said the government was responsible for overseeing the road project and rebuked the petitioners for interfering in the work.

"The Central government has issued funds, it will take care of the construction of the road. You are nobody. So-called RTI activist! Yellow journalism. Dismissed," Justice Mehta remarked.

Justice Bishnoi concurred, questioning the petitioners' role in supervising public works. "Who are you to monitor the construction of all these roads? Are you some superior authority or what?" he asked.

Behl has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order denying him anticipatory bail.

His counsel contended that they had been falsely implicated in the case as they had highlighted the corruption involved in the road construction work.