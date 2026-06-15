Three youths injured in armed attack in Manipur, mob protests treatment

GUWAHATI: Three persons from the Kuki community were injured during a reported exchange of fire in Manipur on Monday, even as a protest erupted outside the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal where the injured were admitted.

A mob gathered outside RIMS when news broke that the three were brought there. The crowd quickly swelled, with protestors shouting slogans opposing the trio’s treatment, claiming that they were militants.

When the protest further intensified, security personnel dispersed the mob using batons and tear gas. A section of protestors was critical of security forces for allegedly facilitating the transportation of the three to RIMS.

Kuki organisations identified the injured as Genlenmang Vaiphei, Paogoulal (both teenagers), and Lunliandaw Vaiphei (20). All three sustained grievous wounds.

Given the protests outside RIMS, the Leimakhong Area Chiefs’ Organization expressed concern over their safety and urged authorities to ensure that they received medical care in a safe and secure environment.

The gunfight erupted at around 6 am at a place between Leilon Vaiphei and Konsakhul villages. It stopped after about half an hour when security forces intervened.