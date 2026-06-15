Three youths injured in firing in Manipur's Kangpokpi, brought to Imphal for treatment

IMPHAL: At least three persons were injured in an exchange of fire between two groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, officials said.

The firing took place near Leilon Vaiphei village around 6 am when armed persons belonging to two tribal communities exchanged fire in the Kuki-majority district, they said.

The injured, all belonging to the Kuki community, were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment by security forces.

They were identified as Genlenmang Vaiphei (18), Lunliandaw Vaiphei (20) and Paogou Lal (18), officials said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the hospital complex with additional deployment of central forces.