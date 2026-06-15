Two arrested for allegedly spying on Bathinda military station via CCTV

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police and the counter-intelligence wing on Monday arrested two alleged accused in a covert surveillance operation monitoring army movement near high-security military zone of Bathinda.

Sources said that an unauthorised solar-powered CCTV camera had been fitted on an electricity pole near a cement factory on the Bathinda-Sriganganagar Highway, reportedly transmitting the information through an embedded SIM card for the past three months, which has raised questions about the functioning of security and intelligence agencies.

These cameras were detected by the Thermal station house officer Harjiwan Singh recently, when a team was investigating a road accident. Singh was suspicious of these cameras in an isolated area of the busy highway and a subsequent checking revealed that the cameras were used for covert operations. The inserted SIM card was registered to Ashok, who was arrested on June 10.

Sources further said that Akashdeep Singh of Sarai village in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district, allegedly installed a solar-powered CCTV camera on a pole along the highwatt to stream live video feeds to unidentified individuals in Pakistan and Canada.

A case under the Official Secrets Act and the Prevention of Public Property Act was registered at the Thermal police station on June 9.

Joint teams of the Bathinda police, CIA staff and Counter Intelligence units have launched an investigation. Superintendent of Police of Bathinda (City) Narinder Singh said that during the investigation, the police came to know that the camera feed of the movement of police and security forces was being sent to anti-national elements in Pakistan and Canada.