Union Home Secretary directs states, UTs to ensure smooth, secure NEET-UG re-examination

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the preparedness of State Governments and Union Territories (UTs) for the conduct of the NEET (UG) re-examination 2026, with a special focus on student convenience, security arrangements and maintaining the integrity of the examination process.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Railway Board, Secretaries of the Departments of School Education and Literacy, Higher Education and Posts, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Director Generals of the CRPF, CISF and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), along with senior officials from the Ministries of Defence and Health and Family Welfare.
During the review, the Home Secretary directed all States, UTs and Central agencies to ensure strict adherence to security protocols and make all necessary arrangements for the smooth and flawless conduct of the examination.
Mohan also emphasised that every stakeholder must work in close coordination to uphold the credibility and transparency of the national-level medical entrance test.
Recognising the challenges faced by candidates ibn travelling to examination centres, the Home Secretary urged States and UTs to facilitate hassle-free movement of students and provide necessary logistical support.
The Chairman of the Railway Board assured full cooperation and support to ensure seamless travel arrangements for candidates appearing in the re-examination.
The review assumes significance against the backdrop of concerns over the conduct of NEET-UG in recent years, which led to heightened scrutiny of examination processes and security mechanisms.
The Centre has since strengthened coordination among agencies and introduced additional safeguards to protect the sanctity of high-stakes examinations.
The NEET-UG is the country’s largest medical entrance examination and serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India. With lakhs of aspirants expected to appear for the re-examination, authorities are focusing on robust security measures, efficient logistics and candidate-friendly arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.