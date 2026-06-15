Union Home Secretary directs states, UTs to ensure smooth, secure NEET-UG re-examination

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the preparedness of State Governments and Union Territories (UTs) for the conduct of the NEET (UG) re-examination 2026, with a special focus on student convenience, security arrangements and maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Railway Board, Secretaries of the Departments of School Education and Literacy, Higher Education and Posts, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Director Generals of the CRPF, CISF and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), along with senior officials from the Ministries of Defence and Health and Family Welfare.

During the review, the Home Secretary directed all States, UTs and Central agencies to ensure strict adherence to security protocols and make all necessary arrangements for the smooth and flawless conduct of the examination.

Mohan also emphasised that every stakeholder must work in close coordination to uphold the credibility and transparency of the national-level medical entrance test.