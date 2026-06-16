27-year-old techie on vacation with husband found dead in Mussoorie homestay

A 27-year-old IT professional working in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Kidwai Nagar East in Delhi.

According to the police, Gayatri had arrived at the Kiana Homestay Tipridhar late Sunday night with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, also an IT worker in Pune.

On Monday morning, the Mussoorie police received information about an unresponsive woman at the homestay.

An ambulance was rushed, and a pharmacist attached to the ambulance service declared the woman dead.

Initial inquiry revealed that the couple had come from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13, before checking into a room named 'Bliss' at the homestay at around 11.30 pm the next night.

Sricharan, the husband, told police that the two had had alcohol at night and gone to sleep at around 3.30 am.

When he woke up in the morning, he found his wife unresponsive in a puddle of urine and blood oozing from her nose, he claimed.