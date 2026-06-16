Amit Shah presides over MoU signing event on Kishau multipurpose dam

NEW DELHI: The long-pending Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project moved a step closer to implementation on Monday, with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan reaching a consensus on the project during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, officials said.

The agreement marks a significant breakthrough in inter-state water cooperation and river basin management among the six states.

The meeting marked a major step forward in the implementation of one of the most important water infrastructure projects in northern India, which has remained under discussion for several decades due to issues related to cost-sharing, water allocation and coordination among participating states, they said.

The consensus was achieved among the governments of the participating state , as all of them agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the project.

Following the signing of the MoU, the project will be placed before the Union Cabinet for final approval, the officials informed.

The development reflects the Centre’s broader approach of resolving complex and long-pending issues through dialogue and consensus-building, as the present government has consistently emphasised cooperative federalism and inter-state coordination to address matters of national and public interest, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.