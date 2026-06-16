ASI, Denmark join hands to trace 1619 Danish shipwreck off Karaikal coast

NEW DELHI: The Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been engaged by the National Museum of Denmark's Njord Center for Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage to undertake a collaborative underwater archaeological project aimed at locating and documenting the remains of the historic Danish ship Oresund, which was wrecked off the coast near Karaikal, Puducherry, in 1619 CE.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Wing, as it represents its first collaborative archaeological project with an international organisation.
Both the agencies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same.
The Oresund occupies a significant place in maritime history as the first Danish ship known to have reached India. Shortly after its arrival in Indian waters, the vessel was wrecked near Karaikal, making it an important archaeological resource for understanding the early maritime interactions between Denmark and India, as well as the broader history of seafaring and trade in the Indian Ocean during the early seventeenth century.
"Under the terms of the MoU, the project will focus on conducting a non-invasive archaeological survey using advanced technologies and scientific methods to identify potential remains of the shipwreck. The investigations will be carried out by the Underwater Archaeology Wing of the Archaeological Survey of India in collaboration with the National Museum of Denmark," said the ministry of culture on Monday.
The partnership is expected to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation between India and Denmark in the field of underwater cultural heritage research. "This initiative also reflects the shared commitment of both institutions towards the documentation, protection, and study of underwater cultural heritage through international cooperation and the application of non-invasive scientific methodologies," said ministry officials.