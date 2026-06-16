ASI, Denmark join hands to trace 1619 Danish shipwreck off Karaikal coast

NEW DELHI: The Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been engaged by the National Museum of Denmark's Njord Center for Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage to undertake a collaborative underwater archaeological project aimed at locating and documenting the remains of the historic Danish ship Oresund, which was wrecked off the coast near Karaikal, Puducherry, in 1619 CE.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Wing, as it represents its first collaborative archaeological project with an international organisation.

Both the agencies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same.