Chandigarh Diary | Sukhbir visit to AAP MLA home triggers buzz

Days after his release from jail, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra organised a religious ceremony on Sunday at his residence attended by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Pathanmajra is working hard to gain ground against the backdrop of two FIRs and his subsequent arrest, all under the AAP regime. While both the leaders kept their cards close to their chest, political observers see the visit as an opportunity for Pathanmajra, a former SAD leader likely to shift sides given his recent utterances against AAP top brass. With numerous Akali Dal leaders and workers also present at the event, speculation of political upheaval is rife ahead of the Assembly elections.

AAP’s changing stand on dynastic politics

The AAP, which has been criticising their opponents for promoting their close kin, is now itself toeing the same line. While 28-year old Padamjit Mehta—son of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Singh Mehta, a senior party leader—has been re-elected Mayor of Bathinda for a second consecutive term after the party won 35 of the 50 wards in Bathinda Municipal Corporation. Also, the party’s Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s son, Sarabjit Singh Samana, was elected mayor of Mohali. These developments have not gone well within the party circles, with leaders suggesting that the rigid line against political inheritance is being abandoned.