Chhattisgarh: Congress announces protests against power tariff hike

RAIPUR: The Congress has announced protests in Chhattisgarh against the hike in power tariffs, as the party accused the BJP government of burdening consumers with rising costs and inflated electricity bill.

The Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Monday approved an average increase of 6.23 per cent in electricity tariffs across all consumer categories, effective from July 1.

The revised tariff includes an increase of 30-50 paise per unit for domestic consumers, 20-40 paise per unit for non-domestic consumers and 40 paise per unit for agricultural pump connections, while retaining several concessions for women's self-help groups, hospitals and tribal regions.

The Congress Chhattisgarh unit president Deepak Baij in a press conference on Tuesday said that the party opposed the 6.23 per cent power tariff hike approved by the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (CSERC).

"The Congress will gherao electricity department offices in all districts on June 17," he said.

The Congress party would hold press conferences in districts on June 18.

In the first week of July, a door-to-door campaign seeking applications from consumers demanding the removal of smart meters would be conducted, he added.

Baij said the BJP government had increased power tariffs for the fifth time since assuming office in December 2023, burdening the common people who are struggling with exorbitant electricity bills.

He claimed that the BJP government had already imposed a 12 per cent fuel surcharge on electricity bills and that power tariffs had cumulatively increased by 31.23 per cent since the party came to power.

"In five years, the previous Congress government had increased power tariffs by only two paise, while also implementing the half-electricity-bill scheme for consumption up to 400 units," he said.

Baij accused the state government of failing to provide relief despite mounting consumer grievances over electricity bills.