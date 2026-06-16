Hemkund pilgrims, locals clash in Karnaprayag; Badrinath highway blocked

DEHRADUN: Tension gripped Karnaprayag town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Tuesday after a group of Sikh pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib allegedly clashed with local residents in the market area, leaving several people injured and briefly disrupting traffic on the Badrinath National Highway.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, an argument broke out between the pilgrims and some locals in Karnaprayag market over an unspecified issue. The altercation soon escalated into a physical clash.

Some locals alleged that sharp-edged weapons, including swords, were used during the confrontation.

Several people sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured, reportedly a hotel owner, was said to be in serious condition and was airlifted for advanced medical treatment.

The incident triggered anger among local traders and residents, who gathered in the market and later blocked the Badrinath highway in protest.

Demonstrations were also reported near the police outpost and at Panchpulia, causing disruption to vehicular movement on the busy pilgrimage route.