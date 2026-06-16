Hemkund pilgrims, locals clash in Karnaprayag; Badrinath highway blocked

DEHRADUN: Tension gripped Karnaprayag town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Tuesday after a group of Sikh pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib allegedly clashed with local residents in the market area, leaving several people injured and briefly disrupting traffic on the Badrinath National Highway.
According to police and eyewitness accounts, an argument broke out between the pilgrims and some locals in Karnaprayag market over an unspecified issue. The altercation soon escalated into a physical clash.
Some locals alleged that sharp-edged weapons, including swords, were used during the confrontation.
Several people sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured, reportedly a hotel owner, was said to be in serious condition and was airlifted for advanced medical treatment.
The incident triggered anger among local traders and residents, who gathered in the market and later blocked the Badrinath highway in protest.
Demonstrations were also reported near the police outpost and at Panchpulia, causing disruption to vehicular movement on the busy pilgrimage route.
The blockade affected pilgrims and travellers heading towards Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.
As a precautionary measure, authorities temporarily stopped traffic at Gauchar and other points along the route to prevent further congestion and maintain order.
Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the clash.
Karnaprayag Circle Officer Trivendra Singh Rana held talks with both sides and appealed for calm.
“There was an altercation between Sikh pilgrims and local residents in Karnaprayag market. During the clash, some people were injured. Local residents later blocked traffic in protest. Police and administration teams are present at the spot, and efforts are being made to restore normalcy,” Rana said.
He added that the exact cause of the dispute was still being verified and that action would be taken based on the inquiry.
The protest was called off after discussions between local representatives and district officials. Traffic movement on the highway was later restored, bringing relief to stranded travellers.
Police personnel remained deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-up. Officials said the situation was under control and urged people not to pay attention to rumours.
The Chamoli administration has appealed to both locals and pilgrims to maintain peace, especially given the heavy movement of devotees on the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib routes during the pilgrimage season.