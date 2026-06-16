ED raids 11 premises in Rs 155 crore fake timber import scam, AAP’s Goa in-charge among accused

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate' (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at 11 premises in Karnal, Delhi and Goa linked to Ashok Mittal, Sourabh Dhingra, Bharat Bhushan Mittal, Raman Singhal and others in connection Rs 155 crore money laundering probe, the agency said.

The case under PMLA has been registered against Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd in which Deepak Singla, the Aam Aadmi Party's Goa in-charge, was ensnared.

The case is based on FIR registered by CBI under Prevention of Corruption Act, involves an alleged fraud causing a loss of approximately Rs 155.21 crore to Oriental Bank of Commerce and its consortium banks.

According to the ED, Singla, his brother Raman Singhal and their maternal uncle Ashok Kumar Mittal ran a network of interconnected firms in India and Singapore to execute fraudulent transactions.

The total value of Foreign Letters of Credit originally sanctioned for Mahesh Timber was Rs 21.48 crore; investigators allege the amount was fraudulently enhanced to Rs 173.04 crore through forged Bills of Lading, Bills of Entry, contracts and other trade documents submitted to banks.