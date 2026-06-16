GI tag for Tripura’s tribal musical instrument 'Sarinda'

GUWAHATI: Tripura’s traditional musical instrument “Sarinda” has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Chief Minister Manik Saha broke the news on social media, calling the recognition a proud moment for Tripura’s rich cultural heritage.

“The Traditional #Tripura Sarinda, a unique indigenous string musical instrument, has received Geographical Indication recognition. The Tripura Sarinda will mark a significant step towards preserving and promoting the treasured folk tradition, which will also strengthen the rich cultural heritage of the state,” Saha posted on X.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the artisans/musicians involved in this creation,” he further wrote.

An integral part of folk music traditions, Tripura Sarinda is a bowed string musical instrument which is crafted from a single block of wood with a hollow resonator.

It is closely associated with the state’s indigenous communities, used during folk performances and other indigenous musical expressions, and known for its unique craftsmanship and cultural significance.

Locals believed that the recognition would help protect and promote this heritage musical instrument.

With this achievement, Tripura now has four GI-tagged products. Earlier, Tripura Queen Pineapple, Risha/Pachra (Rignai), which is a traditional attire of the indigenous tribal communities; and Matabari Peda received GI tag recognition.