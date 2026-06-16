Kannur-Jeddah Air India Express flight turns back over engine fault

An Air India Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returned to the airport on Tuesday, less than two hours after take-off, following an engine-related alert, airport sources said.

The flight, carrying over 180 passengers, departed Kannur airport at 7.40 am. Around two hours into the journey, pilots noticed an engine warning light and decided to turn back as a precaution, the sources said.

"The flight landed safely in Kannur, and all the passengers are fine," they said.

Subsequent inspections found an issue with the aircraft’s fuel filter, according to the sources.

Before landing, the aircraft circled the airport for some time to burn excess fuel, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)