Lone-wolf attackers module gets bigger in MP

BHOPAL/PATNA: The inter-state module of radicalised people—which could have been potential lone-wolf attackers—busted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday appears to be bigger than what was earlier thought.

While further arrests were made from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district and Rajasthan’s Alwar district, one more arrest was made in Bihar’s Madhubani on Monday, taking the number of the arrested to four.

The Madhya Pradesh and Bihar police arrested Izhar-ul-Haq, 65, who works as a teacher in a local madarsa, in a joint operation. The police are probing his role in the regrouping of a sleeper cell of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

His arrest may turn out to be the most important link in the lone-wolf attack case. Pankaj Kumar Darad, ADG of the Bihar ATS said that preliminary investigation and technical evidence indicated that Haq had connections with a Pakistan-based handler. The ATS recovered two Android mobile phones from his possession. Police are verifying his digital footprints.

The Madhya Pradesh ATS said that Haq was perhaps the head of the module, which comprised men from various parts of the country, who had been radicalised and were being motivated to turn into lone-wolf attackers.